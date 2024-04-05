Astros News: Justin Verlander injury update, Yordan Alvarez breaks slump in big way
Air Yordan is back and Justin Verlander isn't far behind.
By Drew Koch
After a rough start to the 2024 season, things are beginning to look up for the Houston Astros. The fanbase has already put the team's 0-4 start in the rearview, and are happy to embrace the rest of what's shaping up to be another successful campaign in H-Town.
The New York Yankees spoiled Opening Day for everybody, but Ronel Blanco got the 'Stros off the schneid earlier this week with a no-hitter on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Houston took two of three from Toronto and have a date with their division rivals, the Texas Rangers, on Friday.
But ahead of the upcoming series against the defending World Series champions, the Astros were treated to some good news involving two of their best players.
Astros News: Justin Verlander injury update
Justin Verlander began the season on the injured list. The former Cy Young Award winner suffered a setback during spring training and was replaced on the Astros Opening Day rotation by J.P. France.
But according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggert, Verlander is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. Verlander is expected to throw 70-75 pitches and will likely need at least one more start in the minor leagues before returning to the Astros starting rotation.
He's almost back! How about that?
Astros News: Yordan Alvarez breaks slump in big way
On the offensive side of the ball, entering Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Yordan Alvarez was hitting .125/.222/.125. By the time the Astros arrive in Arlington on Friday for their game against the Texas Rangers, Alvarez will own a .241/.313/.483 slash line. What a difference a day makes, huh?
Alvarez was in a rut to begin his 2024 campaign, but Astros fans have seen enough over the years to know that the slugger wouldn't stay in his slump for long. Not many fans, however, expected it to take just one game though.
Alvarez went 4-for-5 in the series finale against Toronto, which included two home runs. Alvarez continued his dominance against Chris Bassitt and took the Jays' starter deep in the third inning. The slugger then victimized left-handed reliever Tim Mayza in the sixth.
Astros fans are hoping to see more of the same from Alvarez when the team makes the trip north to battle the Rangers this weekend, especially since Texas' offense looks like it hasn't missed a beat.