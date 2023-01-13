Astros News: Houston Settles with José Urquidy, Avoids Arbitration
Today is the arbitration agreement deadline across the MLB. Any arb-eligible player that does not agree to terms with their teams will go through the arbitration process. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros have agreed to terms with José Urquidy. Urquidy will earn $3.025 million for the 2023 season, and avoid the arbitration process.
The arbitration process can become a messy one, as the player and team essentially debate over the worth of the player in front of an arbitrator. Thankfully, the Astros were able to avoid this with Urquidy.
Urquidy is entering his fifth season as an Astro. For his career, Urquidy is 24-13 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He is known for his command and consistent pounding of the strike zone, though nothing he possesses is overpowering.
Urquidy came from out of nowhere in 2019, debuting late in the season and throwing only 41 innings before announcing his presence in the postseason. He picked up the win in game five of the World Series, tossing five scoreless innings on the road in a must-win game.
In his World Series career, Urquidy has tossed 14.2 innings, posting a 1.23 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. He played a vital role in preserving the bullpen in game three this season, tossing three scoreless innings of relief.
His 3.94 ERA was a slight disappointment this past season, but he is a proven postseason performer and an excellent option at the back of an incredibly deep rotation. Urquidy would be a number three on many teams, but Houston's embarassment of options likely leaves him in the fifth or sixth spot, depending on the performance of Hunter Brown.
Uruqidy is at his worst an above-average arm and at his best, a good starter in the MLB. To slot him sixth in the rotation for a salary of $3.025 million feels like an absolute steal.