Astros News: Houston makes in-division trade, JP France and Forrest Whitley injuries
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros executed some roster moves earlier this week when Corey Julks was traded to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luis Rodriguez. Houston also activated Grae Kessinger and Cristian Javier off the injured list and acquired Alex Speas off waivers from the Oakland A's.
Presuming turnabout is fair play, the A's have just made a move of their own to acquire a player from the Astros roster. But rather than submitting a claim, the A's actually swung a trade. Brandon Bielak, whom the Astros designated for assignment in order to make room for Javier, was dealt to the A's for cash considerations.
Astros News: DFA'd RHP Brandon Bielak traded to AL West rival
Bielak made 10 appearances for the Astros this season and owned a 5.71 ERA and 1.673 WHIP. A former draft pick of the Astros back in 2017, Bielak made 70 appearances for Houston over the course of five years. Last season he was a starter, going 5-6 with a 3.83 ERA.
Not sure what the A's angle here would be outside of trying to get some Houston intel ...
Astros News: Don't expect JP France or Forrest Whitley back anytime soon
Not much has been said about two of the Astros' injured pitchers. Starter J.P. France and reliever Forrest Whitley have been on the minor league IL for a couple weeks. France suffered a shoulder injury while pitching down in the minor leagues and has been out of commission since May 7. Whitley is also on the IL with an elbow injury he suffered at the end of April.
Speaking with reporters recently, Astros GM Dana Brown gave a rather uninspiring update as to the status of both France and Whitely. According to Brown (via Chandler Rome of The Athletic), neither France nor Whitley projected to return anytime soon as both have some "obstacles they have to get through."
Injuries have been a major part of the storyline for the Astros this season, and this latest news is no exception. Based on Brown's comments, the Houston faithful shouldn't hold their breath awaiting the return of these pitchers.