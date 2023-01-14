Astros News: Houston Avoids Arbitration With Framber Valdez
Houston agrees on 2023 terms with Framber Valdez
According to Chandler Rome, the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez agreed to terms for 2023. Valdez, who made only $3 million in 2022, will make $6.8 million next season.
As Rome pointed out, the $3.8 million bump is believed to be the biggest bump for a pitcher not coming off of a Cy Young. That said, it's hard to blame Houston for avoiding arbitration and preserving the relationship with their co-ace.
Valdez is coming off of a dominant 2022 season in which he finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting. The lefty finished 17-6 with a record 25 consecutive quality starts, recording a 2.82 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.
His postseason performance was even more spectacular. Valdez started four games, finishing 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 innings. Unhittable does not do his playoff performance justice.
He is an incredibly durable innings eater that protects the bullpen and is very likely to bring home a W anytime he steps foot on the hill. Framber is worth every penny of the $6.8 million Houston will spend on him this season.
Hopefully the spending doesn't stop there. Valdez has been rumored to be in long-term extension talks with the Astros. While terms were reached for this season, this does not prohibit Houston from hammering out an extension for Valdez.
Because of his slightly advanced age, to say nothing of Houston's avoidance of long deals, it is unlikely Valdez gets a seven year deal, but Houston could easily tack on two-to-four more years to lock up Valdez for his prime and ensure the title contention window stays open.
As long as Houston as Valdez and Javier, who they were not able to reach terms with, under contract moving forward the Astros have a championship worthy duo at the top of their rotation.