Astros News: Houston Announces New Astros Hall of Fame Inductees

Bill Doran and Bill Brown inducted into Astros Hall of Fame
Fanfest is today! Always one of the off-season highlights, Fanfest reunites Astros fans with players, the coaching staff, and even front office members. Fans are able to sit in on interviews, take batting practice swings down in the cage, visit autograph sessions and plenty more.
Countless intriguing sound bites come out of a day like today, and we’ll be reacting to all of them.
We broke down the whispers of a potential Yuli Gurriel reunion. Then we took a look at the conflicting updates from Jeff Bagwell and Dusty Baker on the health of Michael Brantley. Then we took a look at the winning mindset and focus of Jeremy Peña.
The Astros announced their latest inductees into the Astros' Hall of Fame. Second baseman Bill Doran and play-by-play broadcaster Bill Brown will be joining the Astros Hall of Fame in 2023. Doran and Brown are the fourth class of Astros inducted. Their induction ceremony will take place August 12th before the Astros play the Angels.
The second baseman Doran played nine seasons with the Astros, batting .267 with a .729 OPS. He hit 69 home runs, drove in 404 runs, stole 191 bases and scored 611 runs. In the 1980s, Doran was first among Astros in runs scored, stolen bases and walks. He was named team MVP in 1985 and 1987.
Brown was the television play-by-play voice of the Astros for 30 seasons, working from 1987-2016. Brown had previously been inducted into the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame. He called countless monumental moments in franchise history. He was on the mic for debuts of current franchise cornerstones like Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. He also called iconic moments of previous cornerstones like Craig Biggio's 3,000th hit and Jeff Bagwell's 400th home run.
This is the second consecutive season the Astros will induct two members to their Hall of Fame. Terry Puhl and Tal Smith made up the class of 2022.