Astros News: Houston Agrees to Terms with Ryne Stanek

Astros agree to 2023 terms with Ryne Stanek
The Houston Astros avoided arbitration with one of their elite bullpen arms. According to Chandler Rome, Ryne Stanek and the 'Stros agreed to a $3.6 million deal for 2023.
Stanek was the epitome of lights out in 2022. His 1.15 ERA set an Astros single-season record amongst relievers. Since coming to Houston, Stanek has posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.
He has endeared himself to the Astros' faithful with his propensity to touch triple digits on the radar gun, his brash personality and his energy on the bump.
His fastball velocity was in the 97th percentile in 2022, while his barrel percentage was 95th percentile, his whiff rate was 94th percentile, xBA was 91st percentile, xSLG in the 91st percentile, strikeout rate in the 79th percentile and his xERA/xWOBA in the 77th percentile.
Stanek arrived in Houston before 2021 after having spent time with then general manager James Click in Tampa Bay. He has earned an extension in Houston, but will enter free agency after this season.
Hopefully Houston continues to negotiate with Stanek and works out an extension after this season. Their bullpen propelled them to a World Series victory in 2022. While Stanek fell somewhat out of the playoff stable, he provides the Astros with an embarrassment of riches out of the pen.
He threw three scoreless innings in the 2022 playoffs and carries a 1.69 playoff ERA in 16 career playoff innings. Stanek is an incredibly underappreciate asset for the Astros, one that is deserving of the highest leverage spots while not disrupting locker room chemistry if he doesn't get them.
Stanek had this to say of the deal:
"“It was something that was done pretty amicably. There wasn’t a lot of blood to be had. Anytime you can come to an agreement on good terms is preferable.""- Ryne Stanek
We're glad Ryne found this preferable, as we definitely prefer he stays an Astro.