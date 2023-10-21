Astros News: Bryan Abreu suspended for two games for supposedly throwing at Garcia
The Astros are going to have some strong thoughts about Bryan Abreu's suspension
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros and the Rangers were in a bit of a dust up during Game Five of the ALCS. Adolis Garcia hit a big time home run in the game and admired it earlier in the game and not long after, he was hit by a high 90's fastball in what was still a tight game. Garcia understandably took exception because, well, getting hit by a high velo pitch sucks, and benches cleared with Abreu, Garcia, and Dusty Baker all thrown out of the game.
This is where the stories begin to diverge, though, as Abreu was adamant after the game that he did not hit him on purpose and frankly, it doesn't make the most sense that Houston would be throwing at a guy in a tight playoff game late. The Rangers, however, appeared to be furious with the HBP after the game as they thought it was intentional. For the moment, it appears that MLB agrees with the Rangers side of things.
Bryan Abreu suspended for two games, likely will pitch remainder of the postseason
While it is hard to see what sort of evidence MLB had to determine Abreu's intent unless they had some audio where he said something that indicated his guilt, the optics of that whole HBP situation were pretty bad. Garcia pimps a home run and not long afterwards he is wearing a 99 MPH fastball....definitely doesn't look great.
Fortunately for the Astros, it shouldn't matter much for this postseason. While there is a slight chance that Abreu could start his suspension as soon as Game 6 of the ALCS, the more likely outcome is that he will appeal and said appeal won't be decided upon until after the season is done with. Even in a world where his appeal fails, he wouldn't miss time until the beginning of the 2024 season.