Astros News: Bill Wagner Narrowly Misses Hall of Fame Election

Former Astros closer Billy Wagner got 68.1 percent of the vote in his eighth year on the Hall of Fame ballot. He has two years of eligibility remaining



His year-by-year trajectory:



2016: 10.5%

2017: 10.2%

2018: 11.1%

2019: 16.7%

2020: 31.7%

2021: 46.4%

2022: 51.0%

2023: 68.1%