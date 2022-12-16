Astros News: Astros Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
After offseason rumors swirled about a potential new manager and what coaches may not return, the Astros have solidified their coaching staff for the 2023 season.
First and foremost, Dusty Baker will return for the 2023 season. His resume needs no introduction. Baker sits ninth all time with 2,093 wins. With another 100-win season possible, Baker could rise as high as sixth on the all-time list by the end of the season (Sparky Anderson is currently sixth with 2,194).
The only missing piece from his resume was that elusive World Series ring, which Baker picked up this season. The beloved manager signed a one-year deal in hopes of going back-to-back. Until he decides to ride off into Cooperstown, Baker will likely be making the decisions for Houston.
The entirety of Baker’s staff from 2022 is back for 2023. Joe Espada and Alex Cintron had interviewed elsewhere, but both are returning to Houston. Espada is a promising candidate to manage a big league club one day soon, and it’s entirely possible the Astros’ bench coach is given the reigns when Baker does finally walk away.
Cintron previously interviewed with the Blue Jays before deciding to return to Houston as the hitting coach.
Bench coaches Gary Pettis, the longest tenured member of the staff, and Omar Lopez will be back in their roles next season. Troy Snitker will be returning alongside Cintron as hitting coach. Josh Miller and Bill Murphy return as pitching coaches, an expected development after the success of last season's staff.
Michael Collins, Dan Firova and Jason Kanzler also return. Kanzler will be carrying a new title of assistant hitting coach.
One slight change did take place, with Tommy Kawamura joining the staff as game planning coach. Kawamura had previously worked in baseball ops, serving as manager, advanced scouting.
As the old adage goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The Astros aren't attempting to fix what isn't broken, and will look to repeat with their full staff back for another run.