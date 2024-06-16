Astros' Mauricio Dubón continues to throw shade at former manager and it's amazing
By Drew Koch
Sometimes there are individuals you meet in life that just rub you the wrong way. Maybe it's a teacher, or a coworker, or a neighbor. For Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubón, it's his former manager. No, not Dusty Baker.
Dubón debuted with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 and has been part of the Astros roster since 2022. But there was a time when Dubón was suiting up for the San Francisco Giants. His time in the Bay Area coincided with Gabe Kapler's tenure as the Giants' manager.
From the comments that Dubón has made over the years — including this latest one — it's easy to deduce that he and Kapler were like oil and water in San Fran's clubhouse.
Astros OF Mauricio Dubón continues to throw shade at his old manager, Gabe Kapler
Dubón gave some forceful comments following the Astros' 2023 visit to Oracle Park. The Astros utility player told reporters after the first game against his former team that he wasn't treated well while he was a member of the Giants organization.
Dubón's comments didn't sit well with Kapler — who's no longer the Giants manager — and he responded by saying that Dubón was offered a lot of opportunities. With the Astros' recent visit to San Fran this past week, the media re-engaged with Dubón regarding his criticism of the Giants last season.
The 29-year-old offered a more focused critique this time, saying, "I tell people all the time: The person I didn't like left already. For me, that was the only problem I had." So there you have it. It wasn't necessarily that Dubón felt as if the Giants organization or his teammates treated him unfairly; he's holding Kapler responsible for his discontentment.
After being canned by the Giants last season, somehow Kapler was signed to an executive role with the Miami Marlins — that shows how unserious that franchise is about winning. Lately, Kapler has become an insufferable social media star with unbearable videos of dietary advice and him dressing up in a black suit. C'mon Gabe, how old are you?
Dubón's comments are not only comical, but they're accurate. Keep the jabs coming, Mauricio.