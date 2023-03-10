Astros Legend Yuli Gurriel Signs With Miami Marlins
Yuli Gurriel is no longer a Houston Astro
Devastating news out of Houston this evening: Yuli Gurriel is no longer a member of the Houston Astros. We knew it was coming, as the Astros had a full 40-man roster, but as long as the inevitable could be ignored and denied, there was hope to be clung to.
But alas, no more. La Piña reached an agreement with the Miami Marlins on a minor-league deal. Yuli's six years in Houston are legendary.
He played in the ALCS in all six of his seasons in Houston, making four trips to the World Series. He won a batting title and a gold glove, and made consistently big plays in the postseason. Who can forget his home run in Game Five of the 2017 World Series and Joe Buck's incredible call:
"Gurriel...has...TIED it!"- Joe Buck
Though his 2022 season was forgettable (.242 batting average and a .647 OPS), Yuli found some of his patented Piña Power in October, batting .347 with an .850 OPS and two home runs in the postseason.
He was injured in Game Five of the 2022 World Series and was unable to start in Game Six, but he still went out on top, winning a ring in his final year in Houston. Gurriel racked up 866 hits, 206 doubles, 94 home runs and 435 RBI across his six seasons in The H. Had Yuli been able to come over from Cuba sooner (he didn't debut in the bigs until his age 32 season and was 33 in his first full season), Gurriel likely builds a Hall of Fame resume and goes down with Cabrera and Pujols as one of the best hitters of his generation.
Instead, he will go down as an Astros' legend, and just the latest in a long line of beloved players from the Golden Era to move on in free agency. Correa was flashier, Gerrit Cole commanded more money, Springer was the lone holdout from the prior regime, but the loss of Yuli hurts extra. He built a special connection with the city and will be sorely missed.
Farewell, La Piña. Your Astros Hall of Fame induction and jersey retirement await.