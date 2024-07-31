Astros’ latest call-up could be the bat they were looking for all along
By Eric Cole
The trade deadline was a whirlwind of activity. Rumors were being thrown around left and right, while Houston Astros fans were waiting (im)patiently for news on who the team was going to bring in. Ultimately, the result was somewhat underwhelming, as Houston overpaid for Yusei Kikuchi and also acquired a fringe reliever, Caleb Ferguson, from the Yankees.
However, some Astros roster news got a bit lost in the shuffle amidst the deadline madness, as Houston called up outfield prospect Pedro Leon. If Leon can replicate his success from Triple-A in the big leagues, he could end up being the offensive upgrade they were desperately searching for at the deadline.
Astros News: Houston calling up Pedro Leon in effort to balance out their offense
Leon's path to the majors has been far from straightforward. The Astros signed him for $4 million as an international free agent out of Cuba back in 2021, and many immediately pegged him as a future star. However, his hit tool took longer to develop than expected, and he remained in high minors purgatory while averaging a .750ish OPS.
The 2024 season has treated Leon significantly better than that. Through 93 games at Triple-A, Leon slashed .297/.377/.519 with 19 homers and 23 stolen bases. He still strikes out a bit too much, but Houston couldn't ignore his production any longer, and are giving him a shot to prove himself while Kyle Tucker continues to rehab his shin injury.
With Joey Loperfido traded away and Jacob Melton not quite ready for the majors, Leon won't have a better opportunity to prove he belongs in the Astros' plans. Houston really wanted to add another impact bat at the trade deadline and fell short of acquiring Yandy Diaz. If Leon can look anything like he did in the minor leagues this year, the Astros may find that they already had what they needed all along.