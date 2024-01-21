Kyle Tucker’s wedding pays hilarious homage to his nickname
Kyle Tucker's wedding this offseason had plenty of Astros' flavor.
By Eric Cole
This offseason has escalated very quickly for the Houston Astros over the last 48 hours. In the wake of Kendall Graveman's season-ending shoulder surgery, the Astros went from "our plans haven't changed" to signing the biggest name on the relief market, Josh Hader, to a massive deal extremely quickly.
While the focus for fans is on the sexy offseason moves and what they could mean, Astros players are enjoying their last bit of time with friends and family before they have to report to spring training next month. This offseason has been particularly special for Kyle Tucker, who not only avoided an arbitration hearing, but also very recently got married.
Most of what is known about the wedding was that it was fairly standard and lovely affair at a golf course in Florida with lots of friends and family in attendance. However, there was one fun detail from Tucker's wedding, as apparently the wedding party made a fun little reference to Tucker's nickname to kick off the reception.
There were big Astros vibes at Kyle Tucker's wedding
First, congratulations to the newlyweds are in order. Second, Tucker had plenty of support from his Astros family at the wedding as Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Myles Straw, Jason Castro, and Ryne Stanek were reportedly in attendance having a great time. It is always nice to see guys support each other in their personal lives and speaks to how close things are in the Astros' clubhouse.
The best part, though, was the greeting at the reception. Tucker and his new wife walked in to see the bridesmaids and groomsmen holding up letters that spelled out "King & Queen Tucker". Tucker famously got the nickname "King Tuck" from his play on the field, and has his own following of fans wearing crowns, so it was fun to see the reference at his wedding.
Tucker still has time to enjoy traveling on his honeymoon, but not a lot. Players have to report to spring training in just a matter of weeks, and the 2024 season will be underway not long after that.