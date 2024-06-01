Astros getting unlikely boost from young pitchers as injury news worsens
By Drew Koch
One of the more unfortunate sayings is, "Do you want the good news or the bad news first?" While oftentimes not popular, that's where the Houston Astros fanbase finds itself at the moment.
But let's get the bad news out of the way first, shall we? Astros fans know all too well how badly injuries have ravaged their favorite team this season. From Justin Verlander to JP France and Framber Valdez, it seems like Houston has seen far too many pitchers spending an inordinate amount of the time of the IL. Unfortunately, it's only going to get worse.
Astros injury update: Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier seeking second opinions
The Astros have several starters on the IL at the moment, but Cristian Javier is arguably the biggest name missing from Houston's rotation. Javier has been out of action after suffering discomfort in his right forearm, and the latest reports are that the 27-year-old will be seeking a second opinion.
Javier isn't the only Astros hurler who'll be having further evaluations performed. Fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy, who's been sidelined with a similar forearm issue, will also receive a second opinion.
Urquidy has been out since Opening Day after suffering the injury during spring training, while Javier has only started seven games for the 'Stros this season. Javier's most recent trip to the IL was his second of the season after dealing with a neck injury in April.
Astros receive quality starts from Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti
Now, for those Astros fans who like the glass half-full approach to life, Houston had some tremendous performances from a pair of unlikely sources earlier this week. While both Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti have dealt with their fair share of struggles in 2024, both pitchers saved their best outings of the season for the Astros' most recent series against the Seattle Mariners.
While Houston only won one of the four games at T-Mobile Park, one can hardly throw any blame at the feet of either Brown or Arrighetti. Brown's start on Tuesday saw the former fifth-round pick go six innings and allow just one run on four hits while striking out nine batters. This is the second consecutive quality start for Brown this season.
Arrighetti was just as good in Houston's win on Thursday. The rookie went six strong without allowing a run and struck out eight Mariners' hitters. The Astros are 3-1 in Arrighetti's last four starts, and the 24-year-old owns a rather impressive 2.27 FIP during that stretch.
So while the Houston faithful are surely dismayed by the recent injury updates surrounding Javier and Urquidy, the latest performances from Brown and Arrighetti are equally encouraging. If Javier and Urquidy are able to return later this season, Houston's starting rotation may be the deepest the fanbase has ever seen.