Astros: Four Biggest X-Factors Heading into 2023
Depending on who you ask, an X-factor can be defined in multiple different ways.
Personally, I like to think of X-factors as players who fly under the radar and if they can perform the way the projection systems say they will, they're capable of playing massive roles on their clubs. These are guys that can become stars on any given night if things go their way.
The Houston Astros, like any other organization, have multiple players that fit this mold. Whether it's ones that are returning from injury, playing on a new contract, or underrated players who are on the cusp of a breakout. You name it, the 2023 Astros have it.
Let's look at 4 potential X-factors for the 2023 Houston Astros.
Jake Meyers
With Meyers, it's never been about whether he has the talent to succeed at the big league level or not, he clearly does. It's been about his health, which he's struggled with in recent years.
In 2021, the outfielder injured his left shoulder in the ALDS against the White Sox and was on the 60-day injured list for around half of the 2022 season as he recovered. While he never took off at the plate last year, he played excellent defense in center field after standing out offensively the year prior.
Now that the Astros are going to be getting a full season from Meyers, the 26-year-old truly has the talent to become a major player for this team moving forward.