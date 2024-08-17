Astros fans are irate after release of latest top 100 prospect rankings
By Drew Koch
MLB Pipeline reconvened following the 2024 MLB Draft and reranked each team's top 30 prospects while also reworking their top-100 list. But there's just one problem — no player in the Houston Astros organization is among the top 100.
That's right, Astros fans, zero! Prior to the reshuffling, only outfield prospect Jacob Melton was among the top 100 prospects, according to the outlet, but even the former second-round pick can't get any love thrse days. The former Oregon State standout is still the top-rated prospect in the Astros farm system, but his .230/.310/.418 slash line in the minor leagues this season have pushed him outside the top 100.
Melton, this year's first-round pick Walker Janek, shortstop Brice Matthews, 2022 international signee Luis Baez, and current first baseman Zach Dezenzo round out the team's top five. Miguel Ullola is the Astros' highest-rated pitching prospect on the list.
Former Astros first-round pick Drew Gilbert, who was traded to the New York Mets last summer in order to land Justin Verlander, comes in at No. 82 overall. That one stings, especially considering that Verlander has missed about half of this season.
But the Astros aren't the only team without any top-100 prospects. The Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves also have zero representation among the upper echelon in MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. The Astros also sacrificed several top prospects in order to land Yusei Kikichi at this year's MLB trade deadline. Both Jake Bloss and Will Wagner rank among the top 20 in the Blue Jays farm system.
One Astros prospect to keep an eye on is Shay Whitcomb. The former fifth-round pick has made significant improvements and is now among the top-15 prospects in the Astros. Don't be shocked if the UC San Diego product is the next player elevated to the Astros' active roster later this season.
While Astros fans can't be happy with the team's current farm system rankings, if Houston makes a deep playoff run, this will be so far removed from their minds, it won't even matter.