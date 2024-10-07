Astros fans are convinced that Texas politician cursed team in the playoffs yet again

As a whole, sports fans can be an incredibly superstitious group. While the Houston Astros have largely avoided anything too drastic in terms of curses, just ask Cubs or Red Sox fans the power that superstitions can hold in the minds of a fanbase. Hell, players are not immune to superstitions, either, as Wade Boggs was a firm believer in some truly bizarre routines ahead of games.

Unfortunately, after escaping cleanly for so long, the Astros appear to have been subjected to one of modern sports' more bizarre curses in their first-round loss to the Tigers.

Texas senator Ted Cruz is a polarizing figure to some, but his politics have nothing to do with the reason why you might not want to be seated next to him at a major sporting event. According to the data we have at hand, Cruz is apparently a plague upon any Texas sports team he watches in person. Naturally, some Astros fans are blaming him for the team's early playoff exit.

Sports fans swear that Ted Cruz's attendance at a game means the Texas team will lose. This week's Astros playoff loss is one more example. https://t.co/jx24AfQhNK — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 6, 2024

Some Astros fans firmly believe that Ted Cruz's presence at Wild Card games cost Houston dearly

Again, some sports fans are hysterically funny. This "curse" goes back to Cruz showing up during the Rockets' failed 2018 playoff run, as well as the University of Texas' loss in the Sugar Bowl. There is no actual logic involved here. Cruz attended the games, Cruz is a recognizable face, and the teams lost. As a result, it is Cruz's fault they lost. High comedy.

Well, Cruz did indeed attend the Astros' first-round series, and Houston did indeed lose. The response on social media was as predictable as the sun rising.

hello @astros checking to see if Ted Cruz has been banned from attending Minute Maid park yet pic.twitter.com/7XtxmB8iJi — RB 🏈🤘🏼 (@HeyyRB) October 1, 2024

By this same logic, Astros manager Joe Espada should be fired because Houston has never won a playoff series with him as their manager. Hell, while we are at it, Houston should trade the objectively amazing Kyle Tucker after his recent playoff doldrums. Again, just superstitions for the sake of superstitions.

Never change, Astros fans...never change, if for no other reason being that it is really funny to watch from afar.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill