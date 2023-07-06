Astros Expected to Recall Ronel Blanco and David Hensley
With Jose Altuve rehabbing an oblique injury and Cristian Javier out until after the All-Star Break, the Astros are rumored to be recalling Ronel Blanco and David Hensley from Sugar Land. Corresponding moves on the roster are not yet known.
By Alec Brown
With only four games remaining until the All-Star Break, the Astros have some injuries to navigate. Jose Altuve suffered an injury to his oblique, though according to Dana Brown, it is not the same oblique as he previously injured and is not as serious.
Regardless, the Astros won't rush Altuve back from the injury and it is unlikely he plays again before the All-Star break.
Additionally, Cristian Javier will be skipped in the rotation and won't throw again in the upcoming four-game series against Seattle. Javier has been battling mechanical issues attributed to some fatigue, posting a 15.19 ERA in his last three starts.
With Altuve and Javier both out, it appears the Astros are recalling Ronel Blanco and David Hensley to take their places, though no corresponding moves have been announced.
Blanco has not been back down for the mandatory 15 days since Houston last optioned him, but he can be called back up in the case of an IL-stint. If the Astros do place one of Altuve or Javier on the IL, he can return.
He picked up the win in his last start, throwing five innings of three-run ball at the Rangers. He makes logical sense to return in the place of Javier.
David Hensley returning is an interesting twist. Hensley was a key piece of last year's playoff roster and cracked the Opening Day roster this season, but was sent back to Sugar Land after hitting ony .130 with a .403 OPS in 26 games this season. Since returning to Sugar Land, Hensley has hit only .220 with a .700 OPS.
The Astros infield depth on the 40-man roster is pretty thin, and with Bligh Madris already on the big league roster, they didn't have many options left to replace Altuve.
Apparently the Astros have optioned Parker Mushinski back to AAA, which would make room for Hensley, meaning only one of Altuve or Javier may go on the IL.