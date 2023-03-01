Astros Erupt For Five Runs In First Inning to Down New York Mets
The Houston Astros have to be pleased with their performance in an 8-4 victory over the New York Mets. Sure, a lot of things are unable to be deduced in a brief Spring Training session. Lineups consist of MLB All-Stars at one position and career journeymen at another.
That said, some promising things can be taken from the Astros 8-4 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday. Their lineup erupted for five runs in the first inning and plenty of hard contact off of José Quintana, who finished 2022 with a 2.93 ERA. Jake Meyers continued showing signs of life with a one-out double to get the party started. After a Chas McCormick walk, José Abreu and Korey Lee hit back-to-back doubles to put Houston up 3-0.
After a Rylan Bannon ground out, David Hensley hit a frozen rope off the batter's eye in dead center. His two-run blast gave the Astros a commanding lead they wouldn't surrender.
Houston's regulars looked great on the day. Kyle Tucker finished 2-3 and his only time retired was on a ball he hit 99.8 mph off the bat. Jake Meyers went 1-2 and worked a walk as he looks to display the form he showed off in his 2021 debut.
Chas McCormick showed some solid plate discipline, working two walks as he looks to solidify his spot as the everyday center fielder. And David Hensley showed he should be the no questions asked utilityman in Houston. He can play all four infield spots and the outfield corner. If Jake Meyers continues showing the form he brought to spring training, Mauricio Dubon may end up the odd man out.
Of the nine Astros pitcher to get work in on the day, only Luis Garcia will likely be a contributor on the big league club this year. Garcia answered any lingering questions about his adjustment to the new pitch clock and balk rules, mowing down the Mets best lineup in his two innings of work.