Astros Depth Chart: 3 Players Moving Up and 2 Players Moving Down
Role increase: Mauricio Dubón
Mauricio Dubón is the Astros everyday second baseman until Jose Altuve returns, but his performance has earned him a spot in the everyday lineup, something I never would have imagined writing two months ago.
Dubón is hitting .323 and is even leading off for the Astros. His 100 OPS+ is all Houston can ask for out of a utility bat. David Hensley was supposed to be the better hitter of the two, but the time Dubón spent with Yordan Alvarez and the weight he packed on this offseason have turned the tide in his favor.
Even with Altuve returning, Dubón deserves starts all across the field, whether it be spelling Jeremy Peña at short, Jose at second, or even Chas in center.