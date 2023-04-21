Astros Depth Chart: 3 Players Moving Up and 2 Players Moving Down
Role decrease: David Hensley
High hopes surrounded David Hensley heading into this season. He hit .345 with a 1.027 OPS last season and even had some big at-bats in the postseason. He was an on-base machine both in Sugar Land and in Houston.
This year he has been anything but that.
Hensley is hitting .167 with a .438 OPS. He's struck out 16 times and drawn only 6 walks. His performance at the plate has been abysmal.
Hensley is likely safe until Altuve returns, but once the Astros get their second baseman back and Mauricio Dubón returns to more of a utility role, Hensley may find himself back in Sugar Land.