Astros Depth Chart: 3 Players Moving Up and 2 Players Moving Down
Role increase: Phil Maton
Phil Maton once again looks like the unhittable reliever of the 2021 postseason push. Maton's Statcast page is a thing of beauty: 100th percentile in hard hit rate, 99th percentile in average exit velocity, 97th percentile in xBA and xSLG, 96th percentile in xwOBA/xERA, 93rd percentile in whiff rate, 90th percentile in strikeout rate and 89th in walk rate.
His counting stats are just as nice: 8.1 innings, 10 strikeouts, a 0.00 ERA and a 0.36 WHIP. His 2.02 FIP is almost impossibly good to believe, and shows that he isn't just getting lucky, but has been truly elite.
Maton has been more of an innings eater the last two years than a leverage arm. It't time for he and Stanek to switch roles.