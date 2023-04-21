Astros Depth Chart: 3 Players Moving Up and 2 Players Moving Down
Role decrease: Ryne Stanek
Ryne Stanek set the franchise ERA record last year, but barely played in October. While that seems like a head-scratcher, a deep dive shows it may have been the right call.
He finished last season in the 1st percentile in walk rate and had an expected ERA of 3.19, over two runs higher than his actual performance. Walks don't play in October. This year, Stanek is making it hard to be trusted in a leverage role.
He holds a 3.86 ERA with a 4.52 xERA. His 5.62 FIP shows he's lucky to hold the numbers that he does. I think Stanek is a prime trade candidate, and while he isn't likely to be moved, there is another reliever that should step into his role.