Astros Depth Chart: 3 Players Moving Up and 2 Players Moving Down
19 games into the season, the Astros still have some position battles being decided. For every lineup lock like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, there are some still up in the air. Some unproven role players are making their case for more playing time while some players with high expectations have underachieved.
Three Astros have made the case for more playing time or increased roles, while two have gotten out of the gates slowly and may see their roles diminish. Let's take a look at who needs to see the field more and who needs to see the field less.
Role increase: Corey Julks
Corey Julks was left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft this offseason, and luckily for the Astros, went unselected after hitting 31 bombs in AAA. Due to Michael Brantley's shoulder rehab, Julks made the Opening Day roster and hasn't looked back.
The rookie has made 11 starts this season, and Houston is 8-3 across those starts. They are 1-7 in games Julks has not started. He currently holds a .277 average with a .739 OPS third highest on the team.
While Uncle Mike is on his rehab stint in Sugar Land this weekend, even upon his return, Julks deserves to stay with the big league club and receive consistent at-bats.