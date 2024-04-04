Astros continue to build encouraging roster depth with latest waiver claims
By Eric Cole
For a team that's in the position the Houston Astros are in, whether or not they make a deep postseason run is determined on the fringes of their roster and depth in the minors.
We already know this roster is very strong even if the early results haven't shown it. However, there are plenty of really good teams in the American League alone, and it's those who can weather a long season that are going to end up on top.
That's why general manager Dana Brown have been very active in building out Houston's roster to be able to absorb any personnel losses along the way. During the offseason, the trade for Trey Cabbage gave the Astros a high upside and versatile piece to stash in the minor leagues for a rainy day. On Thursday, Houston continued that trend by claiming Cooper Hummel and Miguel Diaz off of waivers.
Astros News: Houston adds Cooper Hummel and Miguel Diaz in early season waiver claim
On the surface, neither one of these players looks like they will move the needle much. Diaz looked pretty good in a brief stint in the Tigers bullpen in 2023 as well as for a stretch with the Padres, but a tough spring resulted in him being squeezed off Detroit's roster.
Hummel has basically never hit in the majors albeit in limited playing time, but his results at the plate in Triple-A have been significantly better and he can play catcher and outfield. That versatility has resulted in Hummel getting passed around this offseason with the Mariners, Mets, and Giants all calling him one of their own over the last few months.
But again, these moves aren't about upgrading the big league roster right now. Those moves will have to wait until the trade deadline nears. Adding Diaz and Hummel gives Houston options in the event that something doesn't go to plan whether it is an injury or poor performance.
These are the moves that make very good teams into great teams over the course of the long baseball season. Hopefully, it never gets to the point where the Astros have to find out if these guys can contribute in the big leagues, though. Either way, they're prepared.