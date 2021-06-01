Alex Bregman's ejection is further proof that ABS should be fast-tracked to major leagues

Major League Baseball has a problem that they could easily solve, and yet they continue to do nothing about it. While the idea of robo umps, or the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system isn't universally liked by fans and players, it certainly could've put a quick end to Thursday's dispute between Alex Bregman and home plate umpire Alex Tosi.

Though Bregman was rightly tossed after arguing balls and strikes — which every player knows you cannot do — it brings to light baseball's need for the ABS challenge system in the big leagues. Had the ABS system been in place, there would have been inarguable proof that Bregman was correct in his assessment of the strike zone.

Alex Bregman's ejection by umpire Alex Tosi is further proof that ABS should be fast-tracked to major leagues

Bregman was ejected from Thursday's game after three straight pitches landed in the strike zone (at least according to Tosi), and the Houston Astros' third baseman had something to say following the at-bat. Bregman was not animated in any way, and the ejection looked more like a case of the umpire overreacting than Bregman actually showing Tosi up.

That’s a very quick ejection for Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/fzcbafmaje — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 30, 2024

Two of the three pitches during Bregman's at-bat looked borderline at best. The first pitch was definitely down, the second pitch was right down the heart of the plate, and the third offering from Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer looked to be outside. But Tosi rang up Bregman on that third pitch and the Astros' star had some words for the ump before turning back to the dugout.

The ABS challenge system has been used in Triple-A this season, and it hardly slows the game down at all. The Hawk-Eye system monitors the strike zone, and if a player (pitcher or batter) chooses, he can use one of his limited challenges to overrule the umpire's call on the field.

This isn't complicated, MLB. As technology evolves, so do the games. While the human element should always remain part of the game, ignoring the ability to right an obvious wrong is something that MLB needs to put in place, and quickly. Robo umps now!

