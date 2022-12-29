Astros: 7 Reasons Signing Michael Brantley is Best Sleeper Deal in Baseball
5 of 8
4. Productivity in the postseason
Over his four seasons as an Astro, Brantley has turned in a .300 or better batting average in three out of four years. His career batting average as an Astro sits at .303. But when it comes to the postseason, Brantley continues to deliver. His combined batting average in the 2019 and 2021 World Series sits at .327, while he also boasts a career World Series on-base percentage of .407.