Astros: 7 Reasons Signing Michael Brantley is Best Sleeper Deal in Baseball
3. Batting average in the regular season
Only two Astros who played in at least 60 games finished the ’22 season with a higher batting average than Michael Brantley’s .288—Jose Altuve, who finished exactly at .300, and Yordan Alvarez, who finished at .306. Even playing in only 64 games this last season, Brantley finished closer to the .300 mark than most of his teammates. Let that sink in—most of the hitters in an offense talented enough to win a World Series possess batting averages inferior to Brantley’s, the guy the Astros just re-signed.