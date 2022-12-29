Astros: 7 Reasons Signing Michael Brantley is Best Sleeper Deal in Baseball
1. Proven Track Record
Perhaps the most underrated move this offseason is
the Astros inking free agent Michael Brantley to a contract extension.
Uncle Mike, as many of his younger teammates colloquially refer to him,
has turned in a career .298 batting average.
Brantley is a doubles machine. His 346 doubles rank
him 14th in the majors among active players. Moreover, only 14 active
players have more hits than Brantley’s 1,641.
If Michael Brantley wanted to test the waters, even at 35-years-old, he could generate interest to start in left field for most MLB teams. Though even if he was named a starter for another club besides the Astros, he might lose his job if his right labrum injury affects his future 2023 productivity. But that is very unlikely.
Brantley’s right labrum, located between his shoulder and upper arm, was operated on—a much better situation than if his throwing arm labrum needed to get repaired.