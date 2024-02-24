Astros 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Rookies join Josh Hader in the bullpen
What will the Astros roster look like on March 28th against the Yankees?
By Drew Koch
Astros Opening Day starting rotation (5)
- Justin Verlander
- Christian Javier
- Framber Valdez
- Hunter Brown
- Jose Urquidy
The Astros have six pitchers (eight when healthy) that could legitimately be part of the Opening Day roster. If healthy, Justin Verlander is a lock to be on the Astros roster and start the opener.
Christian Javier and Framber Valdez have proven themselves to be frontline starters in the big leagues and will likely follow Verlander in the rotation. While there've been some trade whispers surrounding Valdez this offseason, look for the southpaw to remain on the roster heading into the first game of the 2024 season.
Hunter Brown showed enough in 2023 to command a roster spot this season. The right-hander logged over 150 innings, and while Astros fans want to see that 5.09 ERA go down during his 2024 campaign, that 52.4% ground ball-rate is hard to ignore. The Houston infielders will need to be on their toes when Brown is toeing the rubber.
The last spot in the Astros starting rotation will come down to Jose Urquidy and J.P. France. Urquidy gets the nod, while France likely begins the season back in Triple-A as a depth piece. France has dealt with shoulder issues already this spring, and is likely a bit behind the others in camp.