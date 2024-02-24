Astros 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Rookies join Josh Hader in the bullpen
What will the Astros roster look like on March 28th against the Yankees?
By Drew Koch
Astros Opening Day outfield (4)
- Kyle Tucker
- Yordan Alvarez
- Chas McCormick
- Jake Meyers
Kyle Tucker will look to lead the Astros outfield this season. The All-Star right fielder, who's seeking a new contract, will be looking to add AL MVP to his résumé this season. Tucker finished fifth in the MVP voting last season, but former Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is now in the National League with the Dodgers.
Yordan Alvarez might be one of Tucker's chief competitors for the MVP Award this season. After missing a good chunk of the 2023 campaign, a healthy Alvarez has the potential to be one of the best players in the American League. Alvarez will see much more time at DH than he will the outfield.
Chas McCormick will get plenty of time in left field this season for the 'Stros. McCormick had his best season in the big leagues a year ago, and will be looking to capitalize on that showing with a strong performance in 2024.
Is Jake Meyers a major league-caliber player? That remains to be seen. Back-to-back seasons of a sub-.300 on-base percentage and wRC+ below 100 suggest that Meyers is not the future in center field. Meyers is all glove and no bat. That worked 20 years ago, but those types of players are becoming fewer and fewer nowadays.
Dubón is not athletic enough to play up the middle, and Kenedy Corona hasn't made it past Double-A. Unless one of the Astros non-roster invitees blows the coaching staff away this spring, Meyers will open the season on the active roster.