Astros 2024 Opening Day roster projection 1.0: Rookies join Josh Hader in the bullpen
What will the Astros roster look like on March 28th against the Yankees?
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros enter the 2024 season with one thing on their mind: another World Series championship. Dusty Baker may be gone, but new skipper Joe Espada returns a roster that made it all the way to the ALCS a season ago.
The Astros lost some key relievers from last year's squad, but added one of the best closers in the game after agreeing to a five-year deal with Josh Hader. Houston also locked up their longtime second baseman, Jose Altuve, with a new contract that will likely allow the former MVP to finish out his career with the only franchise he's ever known.
Still, there are some concerns in West Palm Beach as the Astros ready for the upcoming season. How healthy is Houston's rotation? Who's going to fill the innings left by Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, and Hector Neris? Will Jose Abreu bounce back after a disastrous first year in H-Town? While most of the Astros Opening Day roster is set, there are still some questions ahead of the first game of the 2024 season.
Astros Opening Day Infield (9)
- Jose Altuve
- Alex Bregman
- Jeremy Peña
- Victor Caratini
- Mauricio Dubón
- Jose Abreu
- Yainer Diaz
- Grae Kessinger
- Trey Cabbage
The Astros starting lineup is all but set heading into Opening Day. Around the horn, Joe Espada will be sending out Jose Abreu, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, and Alex Bregman. Without Martin Maldanado on the Astros roster, Yainer Diaz will be hanging the signs on Opening Day.
Victor Caratini will be Houston's backup catcher this season, and Mauricio Dubón will take on the role of super utility player for the Astros in 2024. The big question, or course, comes with the last couple of bench spots on the Astros roster.
The Astros wisely traded for former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Trey Cabbage earlier this offseason. If the slugger cuts down on his swings and misses during Grapefruit League play, look for Cabbage to find a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.
The battle for the bench will also include Grae Kessinger, David Hensley, Corey Julks, and Jon Singelton. For now, the edge goes to Kessinger, but the next couple of weeks will go a long way toward solidifying who grabs that final roster spot.