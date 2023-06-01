Angels vs. Astros prediction and odds for Thursday, June 1
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels are sitting in second and third place in the AL West and will now face-off in a pivotal four-game series starting on Thursday night.
The Angels will roll with Reid Detmers in tonight's Game 1 and he'll take on the Astros' ace, Framber Valdez.
Let's take a look at the odds for tonight's showdown and then I'll give you my best bet.
Angels vs. Astros odds, run line, and total
Angels vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Astros have a massive pitching advantage in this AL West showdown. Framber Valdez has been lights out this season, improving on last year's success by sporting a 2.38 ERA through his first 11 starts.
Meanwhile, Reid Detmers has an 0-4 record with a 4.93 ERA and a 1.533 WHIP through his first nine starts. It's also bad news for him that he's a lefty as the Astros OPS increases from .698 against righties to .728 against left-handed pitchers.
Once the game turns to the bullpen, the Astros have a significant advantage in that area as well. They have a bullpen ERA this month of 3.34, compared to the Angels whose bullpen has started to stumble, sporting a bullpen ERA of 4.24 in May.
Let's ride with the Angels to get the job done at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.