Angels vs. Astros prediction and odds for Saturday, Aug. 12 (Trust J.P. France)
Houston is looking to win the second game of its series with the Angels on Saturday.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Astros blew out the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, and they’ll look to take the momentum from that game into Saturday night’s matchup.
J.P. France gets the ball for Houston on Saturday for his first start of the month. The righty did pitch 3.1 innings of one run (zero earned) ball earlier this month in relief against the New York Yankees, lowering his season ERA to 2.75.
He takes on Angels lefty Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA) who has struggled in his first season with the Halos.
Let’s break down the odds and best bet for this AL West matchup:
Angels vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Angels vs. Astros prediction and pick
This has a very similar feel to Friday’s game where the Astros beat up on Angels lefty Reid Detmers while Justin Verlander continued to pitch well.
Detmers allowed seven runs in 2.1 innings in that game, and Anderson could be in line for a similar fate.
Houston is No. 5 in Major League Baseball in OPS against lefties this season. Anderson has lowered his ERA over his last six outings (five starts), posting a 3.34 ERA in that stretch. However, I think he comes crashing back to earth in this game.
Meanwhile, France has posted a 2.25 ERA since the start of June, leading Houston to a 8-3 record in his 11 outings.
The righty does have a concerning FIP at 4.15, but I think he’ll get enough run support to lead Houston to a win. If France does get chased early, bettors can take solace in leaning on Houston’s pen, with ranks seventh in the league in ERA this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.