Angels vs. Astros prediction and odds for Friday, Aug. 11 (Justin Verlander is peaking)
Justin Verlander gives the Astros a major edge on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Astros are just 2.5 games out of first place in the AL West, and they’ll take on a struggling AL West team – the Los Angeles Angels – on Friday.
Los Angeles is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, falling behind the surging Seattle Mariners in the division.
Justin Verlander (6-6, 3.11 ERA) gets the ball for the second time with Houston this season, and he’s been great as of late, pitching to a 1.83 ERA since July 1. He’ll match up against Angels lefty Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.78 ERA).
Let’s break down the odds and a best bet for this contest:
Angels vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Angels vs. Astros prediction and pick
This is a great matchup for the Astros, as Detmers is struggling as of late and Verlander is starting to hit his stride.
Reid Detmers’ stats since July 1
- 29.0 innings pitched
- 32 hits allowed
- 24 earned runs allowed
- 12 walks allowed
- 8 home runs allowed
- 37 strikeouts
- 7.45 ERA
- 5.95 FIP
- Angels record: 2-4
That’s not great. Detmers is also coming off a performance where he allowed seven runs to the Seattle Mariners.
The Astros’ offense, which ranks sixth in OPS against lefties this season, should be all over the Angels youngster in this game.
Meanwhile, Verlander is coming off seven innings of two-run ball in his season debut for Houston. After a slow start with the New York Mets, the former Cy Young award winner is really starting to turn things around.
Justin Verlander stats since July 1
- 44.1 innings pitched
- 29 hits allowed
- 9 earned runs allowed
- 18 walks allowed
- 2 home runs allowed
- 36 strikeouts
- 1.83 ERA
- 3.44 FIP
- Team’s record: 5-2
Opponents are hitting just .184 against Verlander over this stretch, so I expect him to dominate again and lead Houston to a much-needed win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.