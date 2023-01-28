Analyzing The Three Key Priorities For Dana Brown as Astros General Manager
1) Extend young talent for the future
Undoubtedly, locking up young talent for the long haul is priority number one for Brown and the Astros, Both Brown and Jim Crane made mention of it multiple times in his introductory press conference.
Kyle Tucker, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez all are under team control through 2025. Houston simply can't afford to lose these three players. Brown comes from an Atlanta Braves franchise that has consistently extended young talent early for well below market value. He knows the importance of securing homegrown talent for the future.
If Tucker, Javier and Valdez aren't extended before the season they likely will play their way out of Houston's traditional operating budget. It's probably now or never for those three before they hit unrestricted free agency.
Beyond those three, it's never too early to talk extension with young, elite talent. When we ranked the most deserving extension candidates, Hunter Brown and Jeremy Peña were included on the list. Could a young flamethrower like Bryan Abreu that could serve as a future starter be in the market for an extension? What about arms like Garcia and Urquidy that project as middle of the rotation arms, but could be a #2 in the rotation on many teams?
Brown has some decisions to make on who will receive them, but locking up young talent should be priority number one.