Analyzing The Three Key Priorities For Dana Brown as Astros General Manager
After operating for much of the offseason, the Houston Astros have hired Dana Brown as their GM. Brown is a superb hire and comes to Houston with a wealth of success in the draft (Spencer Strider, Stephen Strasburg and Michael Harris III) and under the radar free agent signings (Tyler Matzek).
Brown will ensure the Astros window of contention stays open for years to come. As he settles into his job, it's important Brown knocks out a couple of key priorities before the beginning of the season. We take a look at these below.