AL West Predictions: Can the Astros Hold off the Mariners?
5th Place - Oakland Athletics (52-110)
The Athletics are one of the most pathetic franchises in baseball. In a four-year stretch, they've fallen from being contenders to being at the bottom of the barrel and not providing for the fanbase.
If you look at the depth chart, you'll question how this team would even manage to win 50 games but the additions of Jesus Aguilar, Trevor May, and Aledmys Diaz has them slightly over the 50-win mark. It is pretty evident that the three players I mentioned will probably be dealt at the trade deadline, making the roster even worse than it already is. Oakland finished 60-102 last season, it's hard to see them being any better than that, which is why I have them winning 52.