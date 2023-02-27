AL West Predictions: Can the Astros Hold off the Mariners?
3rd Place - Texas Rangers (80-82)
The Texas Rangers signed the best starting pitcher in baseball, when healthy of course. The Jacob DeGrom addition was quite surprising, but Texas is showing that they're here to win and make a push for a playoff spot.
Being in the AL West, I find it hard seeing them being a playoff team unless everyone can stay consistent and healthy. With the way the American League is now, there are plenty of teams that deserve a playoff spot more than the Rangers. 80 wins should be attainable for Texas, but anything more should be viewed as an accomplishment for the organization.