AL West Predictions: Can the Astros Hold off the Mariners?
2nd Place - Seattle Mariners (91-71)
The Seattle Mariners are a very fun team to watch no matter what you have to say. Watching a player like Julio Rodriguez is what makes the game of baseball so exciting. This team could make a run for the division with great offseason additions like Teoscar Hernandez, A.J. Pollock, and Kolten Wong.
The one thing keeping Seattle from making the AL West a race is the fact that they struggle to beat the Astros. The Mariners haven't won a season series against Houston since 2018, and even that they only won 10-9. For them to have a chance at this division, Seattle has to stay healthy, win games they're supposed to win, and dominate Houston.