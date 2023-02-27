AL West Predictions: Can the Astros Hold off the Mariners?
1st Place - Houston Astros (98-64)
The American League has run through the Houston Astros and I expect it to stay like that for this season as well. Adding Jose Abreu was one of my favorite offseason moves by any team--a huge upgrade that helps the players around him as well.
Losing Justin Verlander stings but it's hard to see the Astros pitching struggle without him in the rotation. A big concern is the status of Lance McCullers Jr. He needs to stay healthy for this team as he's a very important rotation piece going forward, especially with the loss of JV. Houston's bullpen should remain dominant as always which was a huge reason they are World Champions. As for the bats, no one should be worried one bit. Kyle Tucker seeking a long-term extension might be electric.