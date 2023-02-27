AL West Predictions: Can the Astros Hold off the Mariners?
Predicting the AL West 2023 standings
The Houston Astros have completely dominated the AL West as of recent, winning the division five times in the last six years. The only team that came close to winning the division in that time period was the Oakland Athletics, finishing 2nd place twice and winning it in 2020.
This is a new season and the other teams are only getting better (or worse in the case of the Oakland A's.) A dark horse team to make magic this season are the Seattle Mariners, a squad to look out for. Here are my AL West predictions!