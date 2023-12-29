Al Michaels makes fun of Astros during Thursday Night Football with weak insult
The Astros even live rent-free in the heads of football broadcasters it appears.
By Eric Cole
If you ever want to make a bunch of baseball fans mad, just mention the Houston Astros and the details of the sign stealing scandal that cost the team multiple first round picks and cost general managerJeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch their jobs. Astros fans remain livid that folks continue to diminish the Astros' accomplishments because of it. Fans of other teams still hate Houston for it.
Now that a lot of the key figures in that saga are gone, the dust had settled for the most part in the public sphere as folks found other things to complain about. However, Al Michaels decided to revisit the scandal during the Thursday Night Football broadcast when some zealous football fans decided to make themselves heard during the game.
The Astros still live rent-free in Al Michaels' head
In fairness to Michaels, it isn't like the game itself was much to write home about as the Browns were thoroughly demolishing a prety bad Jets team. Once the trash cans started getting banged, Michaels went for the lowest hanging fruit and decided to take a shot at the Astros.
Look, whenever a team is found to be cheating, some people are going to have a long memory about such things. Fans will wonder what might have been if Houston wasn't stealing signs and concoct scenarios where their team would have won the World Series in 2017 instead of the Astros. It is human nature.
That said, we are now talking about a scandal that involved a completely different front office and mostly players that aren't even on the Astros anymore. At this point, the trash can jokes are just a cheap way to demean a really good baseball team that folks just cannot find a way to get over themselves and acknowledge as such. Did the Astros deserve some shame and ridicule for what happened? Sure, but at some point the jokes are tired and say more about the people telling them than anything else.