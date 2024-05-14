AL contender named potential trade deadline landing spot for Astros' Ryan Pressly
By Drew Koch
For the past several seasons, the Houston Astros are oftentimes looking to acquire players at the MLB trade deadline. However, the Astros could find themselves in the peculiar spot of sellers this summer if things don't turn around for the reigning AL West champions.
The Astros' poor start to the 2024 season have some folks in and around baseball wondering if Houston will be trading away players prior to the July 30 deadline. Though foreign territory for the Astros front office of late, it's definitely possible.
One Astros player who has apparently already drawn the attention of at least one American League ball club is Ryan Pressly. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Baltimore Orioles are said to be interested in acquiring the Astros reliever if Houston begins selling off assets as the trade deadline approaches.
Orioles named potential trade deadline landing spot for Astros' Ryan Pressly
If Houston is out of contention around the All-Star break, this wouldn't be the craziest thing Astros GM Dana Brown could do. While many Astros fans are unhappy with the team's current closer, Josh Hader isn't going anywhere. The 'Stros shelled out $95 million this past winter in order to sign Hader and inserted him as the closer in place of Pressly.
Pressly has not excelled in his new role. In fact, he's failed miserably. The right-hander owns a 5.65 ERA, and though he has 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of work, Pressly has been hit hard by the opposition this season. According to Baseball Savant, Pressly ranks among the bottom 10% in the league in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate. Pressly's 1.744 WHIP is the worst of his career.
Other than the team's win-loss record, the biggest factor that will decide whether or not Pressly remains with the Astros is his contract. Pressly can become a free agent after this season. With Hader and Bryan Abreu looking to be Houston's 1-2 punch at the end of ball games, it stands to reason that the Astros could look to move Pressly rather than pay his $2 million buyout and lose him for nothing next offseason.
Astros fans will have a hard time wrapping their minds around this idea, but it's one that could gain steam if Houston continues to struggle.