6 former Astros players that Houston could reunite with this offseason
There is a real possibility that the Astros reunite with some familiar faces this offseason.
By Eric Cole
Chris Devenski
On the other side of the coin, we have budget options to address the bullpen. With all of key departures from the Astros' relief corps, Houston may need to be creative in filling roster spots while not breaking the bank. One option is a guy that was in Houston's bullpen from 2016-2020 (and was good for the first couple of years), Chris Devenski.
Again, it is important to not oversell Devenski as he has been a guy that has had to bounce around the league ever since he left Houston. However, he still throws in the mid-90's doesn't walk a lot of batters, and does get some swing and miss even if his strikeout numbers aren't overly exciting. For a team that is just going to need some bullpen depth, the Astros could do a lot worse.
Will Smith
So the Astros do need a lefty reliever and unfortunately, the best left-handed bullpen arms on the free agent market are going to be in high demand. However, one lefty arm that could be an option (although probably shouldn't be) is Will Smith who spent half a season in 2022 terrifying Astros fans, but generally getting a decent result.
Smith's best days are long behind him. He was stellar with the Brewers and Giants and his postseason performance with the Braves has been well-documented, but he is pretty much a 4ish ERA guy who doesn't get ground balls and gets harder than one would want from a guy with his profile. However, his slider is still a fantastic pitch and assuming he isn't looking to get big time money, he is a lefty that could very well be on Houston's radar.