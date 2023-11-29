6 former Astros players that Houston could reunite with this offseason
There is a real possibility that the Astros reunite with some familiar faces this offseason.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros should be looking to make significant changes to their roster in an ideal world. While the team did just make a run to the ALCS, the Astros also lost some fairly significant pieces from their bullpen and even their lineup once the 2023 season came to an end and could use some upgrades at other roster spots as well.
Unfortunately, that is going to be easier said than done as Dana Brown has already expressed this offseason that Houston is not going to have a lot of payroll flexibility going into 2024. Combine that with the need to hopefully extend Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez, and Kyle Tucker and you have the recipe for a quieter-than-hoped-for offseason. However, nothing is set in stone and there are some familiar faces on the market that could be interesting options for the Astros even if a couple of them are long shots.
Here are 6 former Astros that the team could reunite with this offseason
Just to be clear: this isn't a list of recommendations. In fact, there are a couple of guys here that would be decidedly disappointing additions back to the roster. However, the goal is to cover a wide ranges of potential outcomes this offseason and there is a real possibility that the Astros retreat to familiar waters and sign guys they know well for cheap instead of making meaningful upgrades. However, there is also the (slight) chance that Dana Brown surprises all of us and is more aggressive than he is letting on. If that happens, we'll have some options for that as well.
Let's take a look at some former Astros that could end up back in Houston before the offseason concludes.