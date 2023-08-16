5 Reasons The Astros Remain a World Series Contender
While they've performed somewhat below expectations, the Astros still are a World Series favorite. Let's look at five reasons why.
By Alec Brown
#4 The return of Justin Verlander.
The World Series isn't won in July and August, but it can be lost. The Astros bringing Verlander back into the fold ensures they preserve their best chance at winning a title. Their stalwart is back atop the rotation and stabilizes a group that desperately needed it.
He still goes deep into games and will help keep innings down for the bullpen.
And while he has struggled in his career in the World Series, he finally got the weight off his shoulders in 2022, picking up the first World Series win of his career. Without the elephant in the room of being winless in the World Series any longer, could we see an even better JV in the Fall Classic?
JV's return will propel Houston to the finish line of the regular season, and he boosts their chances mightily when the playoffs begin.