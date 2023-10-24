5 potential replacements for Dusty Baker as Astros manager
News broke last night that 2023 was Dusty Baker's final year as Astros manager. If that's true, let's look at five potential replacements for Dusty moving forward.
By Alec Brown
George Lombard
George Lombard may not be a name that is incredibly familiar to Astros fans, but the man he has worked under for three years sure is.
George Lombard has been the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers since 2021, working under the Astros legend A.J. Hinch. Before becoming the Tigers bench coach, he spent three years as the Dodgers first base coach.
Lombard does have some experience as a manager in the minor leagues. In fact, Lombard managed the Red Sox Golf Coast League team in 2011, the first professional team Betts ever played for.
Lombard also has experience in the front office. He was promoted from Gulf Coast League manager to minor league outfield/base running coordinator in Boston, before filling the same role in Atlanta. He was also the Braves minor league field coordinator.
With a blend of coaching and front office experience, Lombard would bring a blend of on field expertise and an analytical mindset. He's cut his teeth in winning franchises in Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta, and has spent three years under a World Series winning manager in A.J. Hinch.
Lombard will be hired somewhere this offseason. Houston would be a good landing spot.