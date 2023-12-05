5 potential blockbuster trades involving Framber Valdez
If the Astros wanted to contend for a World Series this year and extend their window of contention, flipping their mercurial ace could be just the way to do so.
By Alec Brown
#3 Framber Valdez for Emmett Sheehan and Josue De Paula
The Astros already stole Yordan Alvarez once from LA. Can they do it again? De Paula is only 18, and spent most of the season playing at A-ball as a 17-year old. He still managed to hit .284 with 46 walks and only 61 strikeouts in 74 games. That level of plate discipline for a teenager is unbelievable.
He broke out in the Dominican Summer League last year, and while he didn't replicate the power numbers this season (only two home runs and 15 doubles), he is still incredibly raw physically with plenty of untapped power left in the tank. He actually has an incredibly similar profile to a young Alvarez, and all of the tools are there for a breakout in the coming years.
One Dodgers club official called De Paula their best international bat of the last decade. He is a long way from reaching his ceiling and has a 2026 ETA, but there is a .300 hitter with 30 home runs looming. His arrival would coincide with taking over for Kyle Tucker as King Tuck hits free agency.
In the meantime, Emmett Sheehan gives the Astros a potential ace to develop alongside Hunter Brown. Sheehan made his big league debut last season, posting a 4.92 ERA over 13 games. Removing from one nightmare start against the future world champion Rangers, he finished with a very respectable 3.97 ERA, including six no-hit innings in his big-league debut.
Sheehan was promoted incredibly quickly after dominating at AA, where he recorded a 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 14.9 SO/9. He possesses an incredibly high whiff-rate on his fastball, and as he hones his command, could be an absolute monster in the rotation for the long term.
The Dodgers are desperate for veteran starting pitching help, of which Valdez would provide plenty. They'd have to part with two top prospects to do it. Houston could stomach the loss with Garcia and McCullers coming back imminently, and Sheehan would imediately contribute this year. Getting De Paula down the line would be the cherry on top.