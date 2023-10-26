5 offseason needs that the Astros need to address before the 2024 season
The Astros will bring a lot of talent back in the 2024 season, but they do have some areas of need to address if they're going to win another pennant.
By Alec Brown
#5 Fix whatever is ailing them at Minute Maid Park
For the second time in history, a team with home-field advantage lost a seven game series in which they won all three road games and lost all four home games.
I don't need to remind any of us about 2019. It's easy to forget Houston also lost all three home games of the 2018 ALCS against Boston.
For whatever reason, Houston hasn't been able to get it done at home in the playoffs. In 2023, it carried over to the regular season.
The Astros finished 40-47 at Minute Maid this year. That just can't happen for a team trying to win a World Series.
The batters' eye in center field was blamed throughout the year, and yes it does have some tough sight lines, but the Rangers waltzed into Houston and dropped 20 runs on Houston's heads in Games 6 & 7.
At times they've looked invincible at home during their Golden Era. Whatever needs to be done to return them to those roots, make it happen.